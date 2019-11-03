(KMAland) -- Kansas State moved up in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls this week to No. 20 and 22, respectively. Iowa is also up one in each poll to No. 18.
View the latest top 25 rankings below, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. LSU (17, same)
2. Alabama (21, same)
3. Ohio State (17, same)
4. Clemson (7, same)
5. Penn State (same)
6. Georgia (up 2)
7. Oregon (same)
8. Utah (up 1)
9. Oklahoma (up 1)
10. Florida (down 4)
11. Baylor (up 1)
12. Auburn (down 1)
13. Minnesota (same)
14. Michigan (same)
15. Notre Dame (up 1)
16. Wisconsin (up 2)
17. Cincinnati (same)
18. Iowa (up 1)
19. Memphis (up 5)
20. Kansas State (up 2)
21. Boise State (same)
22. Wake Forest (up 1)
23. SMU (down 8)
24. San Diego State (up 1)
25. Navy (NR)
Others RV: 27. Texas, 28. Indiana, 30. Oklahoma State, 35. Iowa State, 35. North Dakota State
COACHES TOP 25
1. Alabama (37, same)
2. LSU (11, same)
3. Clemson (9, same)
4. Ohio State (8, same)
5. Penn State (same)
6. Georgia (up 1)
7. Oregon (up 1)
8. Oklahoma (up 1)
9. Utah (up 1)
10. Baylor (up 1)
11. Florida (down 5)
12. Auburn (same)
13. Minnesota (same)
14. Michigan (up 1)
15. Notre Dame (up 1)
16. Wisconsin (up 1)
17. Cincinnati (up 1)
18. Iowa (up 1)
19. Memphis (up 4)
20. Wake Forest (up 2)
21. Boise State (same)
22. Kansas State (up 3)
23. SMU (down 9)
24. San Diego State (NR)
25. Navy (NR)
Others RV: 26. Texas, 27. Indiana, 32. Oklahoma State