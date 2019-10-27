(KMAland) -- Kansas State is into the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 polls, sitting in the 22 and 25 spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Iowa State is out, and Iowa is ranked 19 and 20.
View the top 25 rankings with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. LSU (17, up 1)
2. Alabama (21, down 1)
3. Ohio State (17, same)
4. Clemson (7, same)
5. Penn State (up 1)
6. Florida (up 1)
7. Oregon (up 4)
8. Georgia (up 2)
9. Utah ( up 3)
10. Oklahoma (down 5)
11. Auburn (down 2)
12. Baylor (up 2)
13. Minnesota (up 4)
14. Michigan (up 5)
15. SMU (up 1)
16. Notre Dame (down 8)
17. Cincinnati (up 1)
18. Wisconsin (down 5)
19. Iowa (up 1)
20. Appalachian State (up 1)
21. Boise State (up 1)
22. Kansas State (NR)
23. Wake Forest (up 2)
24. Memphis (NR)
25. San Diego State (NR)
Others RV: 26. Texas, 33. Indiana, 34. Oklahoma State & Iowa State
COACHES TOP 25
1. Alabama (40, same)
2. LSU (7, up 1)
3. Clemson (10, down 1)
4. Ohio State (8, same)
5. Penn State (up 1)
6. Florida (up 2)
7. Georgia (up 2)
8. Oregon (up 3)
9. Oklahoma (down 4)
10. Utah (up 2)
11. Baylor (up 3)
12. Auburn (down 2)
13. Minnesota (up 3)
14. SMU (up 3)
15. Michigan (up 5)
16. Notre Dame (down 9)
17. Wisconsin (down 4)
18. Cincinnati (same)
19. Iowa (same)
20. Appalachian State (up 2)
21. Boise State (same)
22. Wake Forest (up 1)
23. Memphis (up 2)
24. Texas (down 9)
25. Kansas State (NR)
Others RV: 30. Indiana, 33. Oklahoma State, 34. Iowa State