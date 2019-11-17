(KMAland) -- The latest AP and Coaches Top 25 polls mimic the College Football Playoff top four rankings this week. Also of note, Iowa is up four to 19 in the AP and up two to 20 in the coaches rankings.
View the top 25 rankings below, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. LSU (54, same)
2. Ohio State (5, same)
3. Clemson (3, same)
4. Georgia (up 1)
5. Alabama (down 1)
6. Oregon (same)
7. Utah (up 1)
8. Oklahoma (up 2)
9. Penn State (same)
10. Florida (up 1)
11. Minnesota (down 4)
12. Michigan (up 2)
13. Baylor (down 1)
14. Wisconsin (up 1)
15. Notre Dame (up 1)
16. Auburn (down 3)
17. Cincinnati (same)
18. Memphis (same)
19. Iowa (up 4)
20. Boise State (down 1)
21. SMU (down 1)
22. Oklahoma State (up 3)
23. Appalachian State (NR)
24. Texas A&M (NR)
25. Virginia Tech (NR)
Others RV: 26. Indiana, 27. Iowa State, 35. Texas, 36. Illinois, 36. North Dakota State
COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1. LSU (55, same)
2. Ohio State (6, same)
3. Clemson (4, same)
4. Georgia (up 1)
5. Alabama (down 1)
6. Oregon (same0
7. Oklahoma (up 1)
8. Utah (up 1)
9. Penn State Up 2)
10. Florida (up 2)
11. Minnesota (down 4)
12. Michigan (up 2)
13. Baylor (down 3)
14. Wisconsin (up 1)
15. Notre Dame (up 1)
16. Auburn (down 3)
17. Cincinnati (same)
18. Memphis (same)
19. Boise State (same)
20. Iowa (up 2)
21. SMU (down 1)
22. Appalachian State (up 2)
23. Oklahoma State (NR)
24. Texas A&M (NR)
25. San Diego State (NR)
Others RV: 28. Indiana, 36. Kansas State