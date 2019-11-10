(KMAland) -- Minnesota is up to No. 7 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 rankings. Iowa, meanwhile, fell to No. 23 in the AP and 22 in the Coaches following another tight loss.
View the complete top 25 rankings, with regional conference schools ranked in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. LSU (54, same)
2. Ohio State (5, up 1)
3. Clemson (3, up 1)
4. Alabama (down 2)
5. Georgia (up 1)
6. Oregon (up 1)
7. Minnesota (up 6)
8. Utah (same)
9. Penn State (down 4)
10. Oklahoma (down 1)
11. Florida (down 1)
12. Baylor (down 1)
13. Auburn (down 1)
14. Michigan (same)
15. Wisconsin (up 1)
16. Notre Dame (down 1)
17. Cincinnati (same)
18. Memphis (up 1)
19. Boise State (up 2)
20. SMU (up 3)
21. Navy (up 4)
22. Texas (NR)
23. Iowa (down 5)
24. Indiana (NR)
25. Oklahoma State (NR)
Others RV: 27. Kansas State, 33. Iowa State, 39. North Dakota State, 39. Illinois
COACHES TOP 25
1. LSU (55, up 1)
2. Ohio State (5, up 2)
3. Clemson (4, same)
4. Alabama (down 3)
5. Georgia (up 1)
6. Oregon (up 1)
7. Minnesota (up 6)
8. Oklahoma (same)
9. Utah (same)
10. Baylor (same)
11. Penn State (down 6)
12. Florida (down 1)
13. Auburn (down 1)
14. Michigan (same)
15. Wisconsin (up 1)
16. Notre Dame (down 1)
17. Cincinnati (same)
18. Memphis (up 1)
19. Boise State (up 2)
20. SMU (up 3)
21. Navy (up 4)
22. Iowa (down 4)
23. Texas (NR)
24. Appalachian State (NR)
25. Indiana (NR)
Others RV: 26. Oklahoma State, 29. Kansas State