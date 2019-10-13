(KMAland) -- Missouri is ranked in the latest AP Top 25 at No. 22 while Iowa dropped six spots in the AP and four in the Coaches. View both top 25 polls with regional conference schools highlighted in bold below.
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama (30, same)
2. LSU (12, up 3)
3. Clemson (11, down 1)
4. Ohio State (9, down 1)
5. Oklahoma (up 1)
6. Wisconsin (up 2)
7. Penn State (up 3)
8. Notre Dame (up 1)
9. Florida (down 2)
10. Georgia (down 7)
11. Auburn (up 1)
12. Oregon (up 1)
13. Utah (up 2)
14. Boise State (same)
15. Texas (down 4)
16. Michigan (same)
17. Arizona State (up 1)
18. Baylor (up 4)
19. SMU (up 2)
20. Minnesota (NR)
21. Cincinnati (up 4)
22. Missouri (NR)
23. Iowa (down 6)
24. Appalachian State (NR)
25. Washington (NR)
Others RV: 27. Iowa State
COACHES TOP 25
1. Alabama (44, same)
2. Clemson (14, same)
3. LSU (3, up 3)
4. Ohio State (4, same)
5. Oklahoma (same)
6. Wisconsin (up 2)
7. Penn State (up 2)
8. Notre Dame (up 2)
9. Florida (down 2)
10. Georgia (down 7)
11. Auburn (up 1)
12. Oregon (up 1)
13. Boise State (up 1)
14. Utah (up 1)
15. Texas (down 4)
16. Michigan (same)
17. Arizona State (up 7)
18. Baylor (up 5)
19. SMU (up 3)
20. Minnesota (up 5)
21. Cincinnati (NR)
22. Iowa (down 4)
23. Washington (NR)
24. Appalachian State (NR)
25. Temple (NR)
Others RV: 31. Iowa State