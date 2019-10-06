(KMAland) -- Ohio State is tied for third in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll but remains fourth in the coaches. Iowa fell to No. 17 and 18, respectively, in the rankings.
View the full set of rankings below with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama (32, same)
2. Clemson (15, same)
3. Ohio State (10, up 1)
3. Georgia (3, same)
5. LSU (2, same)
6. Oklahoma (same)
7. Florida (up 3)
8. Wisconsin (same)
9. Notre Dame (same)
10. Penn State (up 2)
11. Texas (same)
12. Auburn (down 5)
13. Oregon (same)
14. Boise State (up 2)
15. Utah (up 2)
16. Michigan (up 3)
17. Iowa (down 3)
18. Arizona State (up 2)
19. Wake Forest (up 3)
20. Virginia (up 3)
21. SMU (up 3)
22. Baylor (NR)
23. Memphis (NR)
24. Texas A&M (up 1)
25. Cincinnati (NR)
Others RV: 26. Minnesota, 27. Missouri, 32. Michigan State, 35. Iowa State
COACHES TOP 25
1. Alabama (42, same)
2. Clemson (20, same)
3. Georgia (same)
4. Ohio State (3, up 1)
5. Oklahoma (down 1)
6. LSU (same)
7. Florida (up 1)
8. Wisconsin (up 1)
9. Penn State (up 1)
10. Notre Dame (same)
11. Texas (up 1)
12. Auburn (down 5)
13. Oregon (same)
14. Boise State (up 1)
15. Utah (up 2)
16. Michigan (up 2)
17. Wake Forest (up 3)
18. Iowa (down 4)
19. Virginia (up 3)
20. Memphis (up 3)
21. Texas A&M (same)
22. SMU (NR)
23. Baylor (NR)
24. Arizona State (NR)
25. Minnesota (NR)
Others RV: 29. Michigan State, 37. TCU