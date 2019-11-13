(KMAland) -- LSU is the new No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers are followed by undefeateds Ohio State and Clemson and joined by 8-1 Georgia in the top four. Alabama and Oregon are the next two while Utah, undefeated Minnesota, Penn State and Oklahoma round out the top 10.
Florida, Auburn, Baylor, Wisconsin and Michigan are the rest of the top 15, and Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Memphis, Texas and Iowa round out the top 20.
The final five are Boise State, Oklahoma State, Navy, Kansas State and Appalachian State.