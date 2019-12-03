(KMAland) -- There is no change in the top four of the latest college football playoff rankings.
Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia are still the top four teams in the nation heading into championship weekend. Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor are the next three and will all play for their own conference championships this weekend.
Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State round out the top 10. Auburn, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame round out the top 15, and Iowa, Memphis, Minnesota, Boise State and Cincinnati are ranked 16-20.
Appalachian State, USC, Virginia, Navy and Oklahoma State are the final five. View the latest rankings linked here.