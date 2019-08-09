(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Mo Claiborne.
Claiborne and the Chiefs are in agreement on a one-year deal that includes $1.5 million in incentives, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Claiborne was the sixth overall pick by Dallas in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five seasons there before spending two with the New York Jets.
The NFL announced on Monday that Claiborne is suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.