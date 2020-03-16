(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Jones and the Chiefs had been unable to reach a long-term deal before Monday's deadline for the franchise tag. Jones has compiled 33 sacks, two interceptions and seven forced fumbles in his four-year career.
The Chiefs also picked up the contract options on linebacker Damien Wilson and running back Damien Williams. The Chiefs also chose not to exercise an option on offensive lineman Cam Erving.