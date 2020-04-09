(Kansas City) -- The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed cornerback Breshaud Breeland on a one-year deal.
Breeland started 15 games for the Chiefs in 2019. He posted 48 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Breeland was also a key figure in the Chiefs' postseason success, posting an interception in their Super Bowl victory over San Francisco.
Breeland's signing means the Chiefs now return 20 of their 22 offensive or defensive starters from last year's Super Bowl team.