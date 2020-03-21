(Kansas City) -- According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Teicher, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with offensive lineman Mike Remmers.
Remmers, 30, is a nine-year NFL veteran that has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012.
Remmers started 37 games with the Carolina Panthers before signing a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vikings in 2017. He started 27 games over two seasons before the Vikings released him, and then Remmers started 14 games for the Giants in 2019.