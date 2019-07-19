(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's and Sedalia Bombers split a doubleheader in MINK League action on Thursday evening.
The A's took the opener 9-7, scoring a run in the first, two in the second and four in the third on their way to the win.
Peyton Holt led the nine-hit offensive attack with two hits and three RBI, and Donovan Ditto and Casey Zarr added two RBI apiece. Nate Bentura also had two hits, and Joe Kelleher blasted his second home run of the season.
Will Hanafan tossed the first two innings, allowing no hits and no runs while working around two walks with one strikeout. Connor Reed was the winning pitcher and Zarr came on for the final 2 2/3 innings to get the save.
Game two belonged to the Bombers, who scored 14 runs on 18 hits in a 14-5 victory.
For the A's, Nick Barendrick had two hits, including his third home run of the season, and drove in two runs while Ditto added a hit and scored twice.
Chillicothe comes to Clarinda tonight with first pitch at Eberly Field slated for 7:00 PM.