(Nevada) -- Nevada scored a come-from-behind 7-6 11-inning win over the Clarinda A’s on Monday.
The A’s led 6-4 into the eighth when the Griffons tied it in a two-run inning. They would add another run in the bottom of the 11th to walk-off a winner.
Peyton Holt and Nick Barendrick had three-hit nights for the A’s while Cooper Davis added a pair of safeties in the loss.
Check out the complete boxscore here: http://baseball.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=506480
The A’s will play at Sedalia on Tuesday night with first pitch at 7:00.