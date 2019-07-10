(Sedalia) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped another tight battle with Sedalia on Wednesday night, falling by a 7-4 final.
The Bombers scored the first seven runs of the game, but the A’s (10-21) answered with a four-run fifth inning. Neither team would scratch the rest of the way.
Peyton Holt homered among two hits and drove in two while Noah Menchaca also drove in a run for the A’s in the defeat. Cooper Harris threw the final five innings, stuck out six and gave up four runs on four hits.
The A’s will return home on Thursday evening when they meet the St. Joseph Mustangs. First pitch is slated for 7:00.