(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s suffered a 6-3 loss to the St. Joseph Mustangs on Monday evening.
The A’s scored one run each in the first three innings and led into the fourth before the Mustangs scored singular runs in the next four frames.
Peyton Holt had three hits, and Donovan Ditto and Chandler Davis finished with two hits apiece for the A’s (11-24). Noah Menchaca added his fifth home run of the season.
Clark Candiotti threw the first five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Clarinda will play at St. Joseph against the Mustangs on Tuesday evening at 7:00.