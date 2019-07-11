(Clarinda) -- Clarinda pounded out 14 hits, but it was in a 15-9 loss to the St. Joseph Mustangs on Thursday.
The Mustangs had a seven-run first inning and continually added to the lead on their way to the win. The A’s put together a three-run and four-run rally in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.
Peyton Holt, Donovan Ditto and Chandler Davis all had three hits each. Davis finished the game with a pair of triples and drove in a team-high six runs. Noah Menchaca chipped in two hits.
The A’s (10-22) are off on Friday and Saturday and will be back in action on Sunday at 7:00 at home against the Peak Prospects club.