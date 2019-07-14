(Clarinda) -- Donovan Ditto had three hits and three RBI, and the Clarinda A’s were 8-7 victors over Peak Prospects on Sunday.
The A’s scored all eight of their runs over the fifth and sixth innings, getting a pair of RBI each from Chandler Davis and Nick Barendrick. Casey Zarr had two hits and scored twice, and Noah Menchaca added a two-hit game.
Tim Weinreich had a solid outing, throwing five innings and allowing two runs on four hits. Shea Patterson tossed the final two frames to get the win.
The A’s (11-23) will host the St. Joseph Mustangs at 7:00 on Monday evening.