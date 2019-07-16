(St. Joseph) -- St. Joseph took a 14-8 win from Clarinda on Tuesday night in MINK League action.
The Mustangs scored five in the first, four in the fourth and five more in the fifth behind a 13-hit attack.
Clarinda’s Noah Menchaca hit his sixth home run of the season among two hits while Donovan Ditto added a hit, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense. Daniel Powers chipped in two hits of his own.
The A’s and Mustangs will play for the third straight night on Wednesday in Clarinda. First pitch is slated for 7:00.