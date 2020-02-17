(Essex) — Clarinda Academy saw its 12-point fourth quarter lead vanish, but was able to overcome that late-game adversity in a wild 58-55 Class 1A District 13 first round win over Essex Monday night.
“Anytime you get a win it’s good,” Clarinda Academy head coach Joshua Taylor told KMA Sports. “To be able to get this win and move onto the next round means a lot to our kids. They earned it. They played together as a team tonight.”
The Eagles (4-15) and Trojans exchanged blows throughout the first half. It was tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, and then the Eagles were able to outscore Essex 18-11 in the second frame to take a 30-23 lead into the break. A big 17-12 third period helped Clarinda Academy establish a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Coach Taylor’s team kept that double-digit margin for the first few minutes of the fourth, but the Trojans — who were fighting for their first win of the year — came charging back. Behind a highlight 23-point performance from junior Tucker Hadden, Essex came back and tied the game 54-54 with under a minute to play. With just 7.2 seconds remaining, Clarinda Academy sophomore Elijah Bryant hit a short bucket to give the Eagles a lead they would never relinquish.
“We played hard from the beginning of the game to the end,” Coach Taylor said. “We just had to make sure we were getting those loose balls and having less turnovers—the Eagle way. We just had to take care of business to move on.”
Leading the charge for the Eagles was Emanual Arredondo. The sophomore point guard put up a team-high 20 points to help lead his team to the big postseason win. Arredondo caught up with KMA Sports afterwards.
“I thought it was a pretty good game,” Arredondo said. “We kind of just went down the court, moved a little bit, hustled, and did what we needed to do catch the win tonight.”
The Eagles had two other players reach double figures as sophomore Elijah Bryant had 13 points and sophomore Nashton English scored 10. The win moves Clarinda Academy into the 1A District 13 quarterfinals against Mount Ayr this Thursday night. The Raiders have been dominant this season in establishing an 18-2 record under head coach Bret Ruggles.
“Everybody will have to play the same game,” Coach Taylor said about the upcoming game against the Raiders. “We have to play from the beginning to the end and be together as a team.”
Essex’s season comes to a finish at 0-18 overall under head coach Chase Heinold. Aside from Hadden’s big 23-point night, two other players reached double figures as senior Wesley Johnson scored 13 and freshman Preston Driskell added 11.
Video interviews with Coach Taylor and Arredondo can be found below. Monday night’s game was heard live on KMA 960.