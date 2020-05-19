(Clarinda) -- Clarinda baseball is one of many teams around the state anxiously awaiting an announcement on whether or not there will be a summer sports season.
"Like everybody, we're trying to keep hope up that we're going to get some sort of season in," Coach Rod Eberly said. "I think you have to have that mentality to give guys something to look forward to."
Eberly adds his team, which consists of many athletes that were slated to participate in spring sports, are eager for a season.
"We have a lot of guys that are three or four-sport athletes," Eberly said. "They're very eager to get out there. I know we've got some that have been working on their own and very excited to have a baseball season."
The Cardinals posted an 11-16 record last season in a tough Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"We played pretty good defense and threw the ball pretty well on the mound," Eberly said. "We've got to get to work a little bit on the offensive side of things and execute offensively some of the things we want to do this summer."
The top four hitters from last season's team return. Senior Parker Rock led the way with .368 batting, .456 on-base and .447 slugging. Michael Shull (.367/.492/.449), Logan Green (.321/.368/.395) and Jakob Childs (.286/.417/.327) are all looking to build off last season while Cooper Neal, Wyatt Schmidt and Tadyn Brown will see increased roles.
"We have to be able to drive in runs better," Eberly said. "We left a lot of guys out there. With the experience of playing a young group last year, hopefully it will flow over into this year and we can drive in some runs."
The Cardinals look to be led on the mound by the trio of Neal, Schmitt and Childs.
Neal tossed 21 2/3 innings as a freshman, posting a 2.91 earned run average and 20 strikeouts en route to a 1-1 record. Childs went 2-4 in six starts and had a 4.72 ERA with a team-high 31 strikeouts.
Schmitt saw quality time as an eighth grader and made seven starts with a 3-3 record off a 4.24 ERA with 28 strikeouts. His strong showing from last season leaves Eberly optimistic he can make another massive leap.
"We were excited to see what he could do," Eberly said. "He really showed that he was ready to pitch against some very good teams and he did so with some success last season."
While the fate of a season remains uncertain, Eberly feels his team is entering the hopeful season with some high hopes and focused on making some noise in late July.
"They're excited about the season," Eberly said. "Like everybody, if we get some sort of season, you just want to get yourself in baseball shape as you play whatever the regular season gives you and try to get yourself ready for the playoffs if that happens."
The complete interview with Coach Eberly can be heard below.