(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda bowling teams both picked up wins over St. Albert on Monday to open their season.
In the boy’s meet, Clarinda had a 2578 score to St. Albert’s 2061. The Cardinals were led by Xander Pullen’s 366 in the individual round. Rhyn Walters rolled a 362, led by a team-high game of 202.
Parker Rock had a 344 while Preston Runyon had a 332, Payton Runyon finished with a 325 and Owen Johnson had a 321. The Cardinals then rolled a 152, 186, 182, 147 and 182 in the Baker series for an 849 total.
The Falcons were led by Jake Denny’s 305. Adam Denny had a game-high 180 for a 303 series. James Ryan had a 270, Jackson Wigington finished with a 244 and William Tallman rolled a 222. Mason Meyers added a 209.
In the Baker series for St. Albert, they had a high score of 169 and a 717 total.
On the girl’s side, Clarinda had a 1,660 while St. Albert could not post a team score. The Cardinals were led by a 243 from Myariah Sullivan, who ha da game-high 147. Aziah Smalley finished with a 230 while Gabby Searl had a 217, Emma McCormick finished with a 212, Samantha Eberly had a 189 and Riley Holmstrom rolled a 181.
The top Baker score for the Clarinda girls came in the fourth game, finishing with a 121. They also had a 117 twice, a 109 and a 105 for a 569 total.
St. Albert’s Sarah Eggerling finished with a 206 while Riley Hoel had a 178.
View the complete results from the meet below.