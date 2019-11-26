(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals are hopeful a solid football season paired with an experienced returning core will produce a successful basketball season.
Clarinda posted a 5-4 record on the gridiron and according to Coach Rod Eberly, those results have made his basketball team hungrier for improvement there, too.
"They're coming in with an attitude from football which helps," Eberly told KMA Sports, "I truly believe in small-town rural Iowa that a good football season can help catapult your guys into basketball."
On the basketball court, Clarinda posted a 7-15 record last season.
"We grew some last season." Eberly said, "We thought we won most the games we should have won, but there was eight or nine 50/50 games and we didn't get any of those."
Six of Clarinda's losses came by less than 10 points. The Cardinals also dropped two other games in which they were in striking distance going into the fourth quarter. Eberly says last year's struggles to finish has been a motivator during the preseason.
"We competed really well with just about everyone for three-and-a-half quarters, hopefully we can carry that and learn from that this year."
Clarinda brings back a trio of senior three-year starters: Nathan Lindsay, Kory Rogers and Connor Brown. Lindsay, Rogers and Brown are also the Cardinals top three returning scorers, averaging 10.3, 9 and 4.8 points per game respectively. Junior Michael Shull will also figure to contribute mightily. Shull averaged 4.6 points per contest and led Clarinda in blocks with 16.
"With those four guys returning so much experience we're hoping that will pay off for us into a few more wins," Eberly said.
Coach Eberly also expects to see enhanced production from sophomores Drew Brown, Logan Green and Grant Jobe.
Clarinda's season will begin on December 2nd when they travel to Greenfield to take on Nodaway Valley. Monday's contest will also mark the return to the sidelines for longtime Nodaway Valley Coach Darrell Burmeister, who was sidelined last season with health issues. With the return of Coach Burmeister will also come his unique zone defense and an early test for Clarinda.
"They always shoot the ball really well and play an interesting matchup defense you don't see a lot of." Eberly said, "Out of the gate that is a true test for us, especially on the road."
Clarinda will follow their opener with Nodaway Valley with a game against Red Oak 24 hours later. The Cardinals' season will begin with six games in a 12 day span.
"We kind of will play our self into shape, the first couple weeks if we can stay afloat, will be very beneficial for us moving forward," Eberly said.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Eberly below.