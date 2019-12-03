(Red Oak) — Clarinda and Red Oak split a girl/boy doubleheader Tuesday night inside of the new Red Oak High School gym, two games that were heard live on KMA-FM 99.1.
GIRLS: Red Oak 78 Clarinda 13
From start to finish, the Red Oak girls overpowered the Clarinda Cardinals. The Tigers came away with a dominant 78-13 victory.
Red Oak opened the game on a 17-0 run before taking a 44-4 lead into halftime. Seniors Sophie Walker and Chloe Johnson led the charge for the Tigers. Walker had a game high 20 points, while Johnson put up 18. Red Oak also got contributions from several other players as senior Ellie Rengstorf and junior Chloe DeVries both had eight points, sophomore Lexi Johnson scored seven, and senior Libby Mensen added six.
The win gives the Tigers a 2-0 start to the 2019-20 season after picking up a 71-41 win over Mount Ayr last week. Red Oak head coach Maddie Gelber told KMA Sports after Tuesday night’s win that the team has looked good through the first two games.
“It’s a good feeling,” Gelber said. “Some of the success that they had in volleyball carried over, which is great. Getting a late start to the year, it’s nice to get off on a good foot like we have in the first two games.”
Up next for Red Oak is a big early season battle with 4A No. 10 Lewis Central Friday night. The Titans picked up a huge overtime win over Bishop Heelan Catholic on Tuesday, the top ranked team in Class 3A.
“Lewis Central, that is a great basketball team,” Gelber said. “They obviously have Witte and Esterling, but they are not just those two. They are a lot deeper than that. Our focus these next two days is the defensive side of the ball and getting prepared for them.”
Clarinda fell to 0-3 overall to start the season. Junior Jesselee Neihart scored six of the team’s 13 points, while freshman Taylor Cole scored four points. The Cardinals are back in action Friday night at home against St. Albert.
A video interview with Coach Gelber can be found below.
BOYS: Clarinda 67 Red Oak 41
The Clarinda boys continued their strong start to the 2019-20 season by running past Red Oak 67-41.
The Cardinals (2-0) led at the end of every quarter in the contest. They led by six after one quarter, however, a 20-8 second quarter would give them a 36-18 lead at the break. Clarinda continued to expand its lead and pulled away for the 26-point victory on the road.
“We have played two games now, both on the road as we had Nodaway Valley last night,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly told KMA Sports after the win. “It was a quick turnaround tonight against Red Oak. We came out a little bit sluggish, but I was pretty pleased with the way we finished the game.”
Clarinda senior forward Nathan Lindsay led the Cardinals’ attack with a game high 22 points. He talked with KMA Sports after the win.
“I thought we played really well,” Lindsay said. “We started out slow, but after we got our feet under ourselves we just took care of business. We have a good group of guys and are bonding really well together. We are flowing and taking care of everything really good.”
Three other Cardinals reached double figures as senior Connor Brown had 16 points, sophomore Drew Brown scored 11, and senior Kory Rogers added 10. Junior Michael Shull also pitched in eight points.
Clarinda now prepares for its home opener Friday night when they battle St. Albert, a team that made the Class 1A state tournament last season. Coach Eberly says his team will have its hands full when they meet the Falcons.
“They are building off last season’s run,” Eberly said. “They returned a lot of good players. They are long, athletic, and really get after you defensively. We will have to handle the pressure, be strong with the basketball, and take our opportunities when we have them.”
For Red Oak, Tuesday’s game was the team’s season opener. Coach Dan Pollock’s 0-1 Tigers will look to regroup heading into Friday’s battle with Lewis Central. In the loss to Clarinda, junior Kobe Johnson led the team with 11 points and sophomore Bradley Sifford added eight.
Video interviews with Coach Eberly and Lindsay can be found below.