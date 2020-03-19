(Clarinda) -- While the spring sports season is still in limbo, the Clarinda boys tennis team awaits for the opportunity to hit the courts, whenever that may be.
"It's difficult," Coach Matt Bird said. "A lot of question marks about when we'll get started. A lot of question about what the schedule will look and how the season will progress when we get started."
The hiatus, toppled with being forced to replace four of the six starters from last year's team, has created quite the challenge for Coach Bird and his team.
"The good news is we aren't starting from scratch," Bird said. "How that all will play out will have to happen really, really quickly."
Last year, the Cardinals went 9-1 in dual action, won the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and made it to a substate final.
"It was a lot of fun," Bird said. "We had high expectations coming into the season, we were expecting to be a factor in the conference."
The quartet of seniors JD Hitt, Brady Williams, Owen Smith and Alex Best was a large part of the Cardinals' success, but are now gone.
"We're going to miss them," Bird said. "But it's time to move onto the next guys when the time comes."
The Cardinals do return two starters: seniors Connor Brown and Kory Rogers.
"Kory had a fantastic season last year," Bird said. "Connor had a very good campaign last year, too."
Bird also expects Chase McAndrew, Cyrus Lawrence, Isaac Bryson, Lance Regehr, Nathan Brown and Kale Downey to factor into the lineup this season.
With being forced to replace two-thirds of last year's lineup and the uncertainty of the season, the Cardinals enter the season, whenever it begins, with pretty simple goals.
"Right now, I think their goal should be to play the best they can to make that top six and see where they can fit in the lineup," Coach Bird said. "I think their goal should be to see where they fit in within our own team before we start to look outward."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has suspended action until at least April 13th. The Cardinals' first scheduled meet after that date is April 14th against Southwest Valley.
The complete interview with Coach Bird can be heard below.