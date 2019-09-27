(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals couldn't get things going against Panorama Friday night, losing their district opener 33-3 on senior night.
Panorama scored on its opening drive of the game, an 11-play series that culminated in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Domonic Walker to running back Luke South. The PAT was no good, making the score 6-0. Clarinda responded late in the first when place kicker Nathan Barnes nailed a 35-yard field goal as time expired to end the quarter.
The score remained 6-3 heading into the final two and half minutes of the first half. That's when the game took a big turn. Panorama rattled off three touchdowns before end of the second quarter, two of which came off Clarinda turnovers. One of the Panthers' touchdowns in that chain of plays was a 30-yard pick six by Wyatt Appleseth. At halftime, Panorama led 27-3. They would eventually tack on an insurance score at the beginning of the fourth quarter, a one-yard touchdown run from tailback Michael Allen.
"We turned the ball over way too much," Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports after the loss. "We will work on ball security all week and moving ahead. We needed to take care of the football there at the end of the first half. They scored like 21 points in a matter of two minutes. We cannot do that and be successful. We will look at the film tonight and tomorrow, and then correct and move on from here."
The player of the game was Walker, Panorama's quarterback. He finished the night 16-of-24 passing for 239 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. Overall, Coach Bevins had some positive takeaways from his defensive unit.
"I'm proud of how our defense played today," Bevins said. "They really couldn't run the ball on us and had to go over the top with things. They have some really tall receivers and their quarterback can sling the rock. That's a good football team that just beat us. I'm proud of how our guys played. They played tough, they played for 48 minutes, but we just finished second tonight."
Clarinda (4-1, 0-1) continues district action next week when they face ACGC on the road, who is 4-1 overall and fell to Van Meter Friday night in their district opener. The head coach for ACGC is Cody Matthewson, a former teammate of Coach Bevins when they played together at Northwest Missouri State University.
"Cody has those boys playing hard," Bevins said. "They run the ball and there is no secret to it. I think they've thrown two passes all year. We will have to buckle our chin straps and get ready for 48 more hard minutes. That will be a long drag out football game and I wouldn't have it any other way."
A video interview with Coach Bevins can be found below.