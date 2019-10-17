(Clarinda) -- It's been a tough three weeks for the Clarinda football team, dropping three straight contests to district opponents, but head coach Collin Bevins assures his team remains confident entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
"The spirits are still high on this team," Coach Bevins said to KMA Sports Thursday morning. "No one is down on each other and nobody is pointing fingers. They came back to practice this week and yesterday we had a very good day. Tuesday we had a very high energy offensive day. That was really good to see."
Bevins says he's had a great time leading the Cardinals in his first year as head coach and sees a bright future for the football program.
"It was very fun there at the beginning winning four straight games," he said. "These last three games, coming into our district we knew it would be a tough schedule. I wouldn't have it any other way. I've seen this team go through some adversity in games, come back and start to change the momentum. Moving forward, we have to work on getting ourselves mentally prepared for those tough games that we're going to play in. We are still going to take it one day at a time and try to get these last two wins."
This week the Cardinals (4-3, 0-3) travel to Stuart to face West Central Valley, a team that is seeking its first win of the season. The Wildcats most recently fell 50-14 to ACGC last Friday night.
"I know (West Central Valley) is pretty young," Coach Bevins said. "They have had a pretty rough year up there with the coaching situation and what not. We are just trying to take this one game at a time and play the cards as they lay. We'll see how things end up Friday night."
In the later portions of the season the Wildcats have relied on the running game behind the legs of senior Kade Kunkle. He put up some solid numbers in the loss to ACGC: 11 carries, 168 yards, and two touchdowns. Coach Bevins says the Cardinal defense needs to be ready to shut the running lanes down.
"They run a lot of the same stuff that we do," Bevins said. "It's just trying to reiterate what we do as far as everyone's responsibilities and the gaps they are supposed to fill and what not. We'll do what we do on defense. Offensively, if we just execute our blocks up front then we'll be pretty good."
KMA reporter Brian Stanley will provide live updates from Stuart Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coach Bevins full interview can be found below.