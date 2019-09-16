(Red Oak) -- The Clarinda girls and Red Oak boys' claimed the team titles at the inaugural Paul Fish Invitational held at the Red Oak Country Club Monday evening.
On the girls' side, Clarinda placed three runners in the top four to claim the team title, just one year removed from not having enough runners to score team points at most meets.
"The most amazing day ever," Clarinda coach Jane Mayer told KMA Sports, "The girls' have really worked hard to push each and be a team. I've really enjoyed it and I've loved to see it."
The performance of Coach Mayer's team was pioneered by a trio of underclassmen. Freshmen Mayson Hartley and Keely Boltinghouse, as well as sophomore Ashlynn Eberly.
Hartley's first place finish in a time of 22:01.65, her first meet title in her young high school career.
"I really needed this win," Hartley told KMA Sports, "I feel like I can keep building off this."
Eberly and Boltinghouse helped secure the title for the Cardinals with respective finishes of third and fourth.
"We mapped out a gameplan as to how we wanted to attack this meet and I think we followed that really well." Eberly said.
Clarinda also received a 10th place finish from another freshman, Hannah Milleson.
Red Oak's Alexa McCunn held on to the runner-up spot with a time of 23:56.87 on her home course.
"It definitely does help being on the home course, because you're pushed a lot more," McCunn said.
McCunn's teammate Camryn Bass claimed a sixth place finish for the Tigers in their third place team performance.
Southwest Valley held off for second in the team race. The Timberwolves' day was highlighted by a fifth place finish Sydney Davies. Halle Pearson also added an eighth place finish.
Other top ten finishers included; Hayleigh Vinzant (Bedford) and Emily Plagman (CAM).
Complete video interviews with McCunn, Hartley, Eberly, Boltinghouse and Coach Mayer can be found below.
Red Oak's boys also placed three runners in the top four to claim the team title on the boys side.
"I knew we could do really well," Red Oak Coach Curt Adams told KMA Sports, "The course is always tough, it was pretty sticky out here today, but they battled and that's what I want."
Like Clarinda's crown, Red Oak's was also highlighted by a runner's first career varsity win with sophomore Baylor Bergren's victorious time of 18:39.28. Teammates Justin McCunn and Connor Koppa were close behind with respective finishes of second and fourth.
"It feels good,' Bergren said, "It was tough in the heat, but it was all good."
McCunn, who is a multi-sport standout for the Tigers did not join the cross country squad until late August, but posted a time 18:47.43 for his career best finish.
"I came out for cross country for the sole purpose to get in shape." McCunn said, "I knew we were going to have a really successful team and I always like being part of a good culture. For my third meet, I feel like did alright."
Koppe's fourth place finish came in his final career meet on his home course.
"It's probably the toughest course in the Hawkeye Ten," Koppe told KMA Sports, "It really benefits us. It really teaches you inner strength."
Clarinda rounded out the top five with a third place finish from Jon McCall and a fifth place finish from Mark Everett.
McCall narrowly missed out finishing second, finishing just four-hundredths of a second behind McCunn.
"The last mile was pretty tough, there's a lot of hills and after you've ran two miles, you're not really energized for that." McCall said.
Other top ten finishers included Clarinda's Luke Baker (6th), CAM'S Ethan Follman (7th), Red Oak's Bruce Lukehart (8th), Bedford's Owen Lucas (9th) and Southwest Valley's Adam Harris (10th).
Complete results from Monday's action as well as video interviews with McCall, Bergren, Koppa, McCunn and Coach Adams can be found below.