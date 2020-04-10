(Clarinda) -- If there is a track season, the Clarinda girls will be focused on making another leap in the right direction. Until then, they're preparing as if the season will take place.
"It's been pretty tough," Coach Marilyn Wagoner said. "The girls have been doing a really good job of being outside and getting in some workouts."
Wagoner is trying to stay optimistic that some sort of season will take place.
"I go back and forth on my feelings towards it all," Wagoner said. "My seniors deserve this time. I'm optimistic, but I want to be safe about it."
Last year, the Cardinals finished eighth in the Hawkeye Ten and had one state qualifier, Taylor Wedemeyer, who graduated. However, Coach Wagoner saw many things she liked from her underclassmen last season.
"They had a positive attitude," Wagoner said. "It's a really good energy with our team this year coming off last year."
Seniors Laney Boltinghouse, Morgan Lihs and Chloe Holmstrom will lead the Cardinals this season.
"The three of them, with their energy coming back, helps our team stay positive," Wagoner said.
Faith Espinosa, Maddy Sunderman, Paige Millikan, Molly Lihs, Ashlynn Eberly and Chloe Strait also return.
The Cardinals will also get a couple additions in Jessalee Neihart and Mayson Hartley. Neihart originally attennded South Page and has led the Cardinals in many sports this season.
Hartley, a freshman, is coming off a strong cross country debut, where she qualified for the state meet. Wagoner is hopeful that Hartley will have an immediate impact.
"She's just a hard worker," Wagoner said of Hartley. "She's definitely one you trust to work on her own and stay focused."
Wagoner also has high hopes for their 4x800 relay of the Lihs sisters, Eberly and Strait.
"We have a really nice 400, 800 group this year," Wagoner said. "We have lots of girls that really want to work at those races. It really gives us some opportunities with lots of girls."
The Cardinals made some improvements last year. They're hopeful they make some more improvements this year with what they have returning, as well as the additions of Neihart and Hartley.
"With the shortened season, they're going to look different," Wagoner said of her team's goals. "The main goal would be to improve each year. We want our team, our program and our culture to improve each year."
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has suspended all activities until at least May 1st, teams can begin competing in meets on May 4th. The Cardinals are scheduled to compete May 4th in Atlantic. The complete interview with Coach Wagoner can be heard below.