(Clarinda) -- For the first time in Collin Bevins’ first season as head football coach in Clarinda, the KMAland No. 4 Cardinals (4-1, 0-1) must respond from a loss.
Clarinda lost their Class 1A District 8 opener last Friday night, falling by a 33-3 margin to unbeaten Panorama. Their opponent this week is facing a similar situation. ACGC (4-1, 0-1) lost their own district opener – and their first game of the season – to Van Meter, 42-8.
“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but I thought our kids played hard for all four quarters,” Coach Bevins told KMA Sports. “The last three minutes of the first half really killed us. We turned it over twice and gave up 21 points in a matter of three minutes. That was kind of a down point for us.”
Despite falling behind by a large margin in a short amount of time, Coach Bevins was proud of how his team responded in the second half.
“We answered the bell,” he said. “I thought we played well after that, and our spirits never dropped. The kids always thought they were in the game, so that was good to see.”
It’s easy to be a frontrunner when you’re winning, but now Clarinda must face the task of responding from a defeat. Coach Bevins says he doesn’t have any concerns with that.
“The kids came in on Saturday after the game, and they were focused and ready to learn,” Bevins said. “The attitude carried over (this week). We installed some new stuff, worked on what we’re going to see and the attention and focus was there.”
Now, Coach Bevins and the Cardinals turn their attention to the dominant rushing game of the Chargers, which are coached by Bevins’ former teammate at Northwest Missouri State, Cody Matthewson.
In Class 1A, only Sigourney-Keota and Treynor have rushed for more yards than ACGC’s 1,876. And it’s a running game that is quite multiple with Kolby Jacobe going for 630, Gavin Cornelison churning for 622 and Charlie Crawford and Gunnar Larsen also providing options with 184 and 177 yards, respectively.
“You’ve got to win on first down,” Bevins said. “If you allow them to gain three or four yards on first down, it pretty much opens up their whole playbook to what they want to do.”
At the same time, the Clarinda defense will need to be accepting of the fact that ACGC might put some yards together in what figures to be a four-quarter grind.
“I told them Friday after the (Panorama) game that we have to be mentally ready from snap one come Friday,” Bevins said. “They’re going to try to shove it down our throat for 48 minutes, and if we can’t stop it then it’s going to be a long night.
“We have to go out and be the more physical team. We have to be locked in for 48 minutes and everybody has to do their specific job. If everybody trusts the guy beside them then that’s a recipe for success.”
Offensively, the Cardinals will be looking for a turnaround from their last two weeks. The Clarinda offense has managed just 12 total points in a win over Southwest Valley and the loss to Panorama, and they’ve turned it over seven times.
“We’ve got to clean up what we’re doing up front,” Bevins said. “We’ve had guys stepping the wrong way the last two weeks on basic zone plays, and that’s not Cardinal football. We really have to get back to basics, start working together as a unit up front, clean up some things and build on what we have already.”
Jake Gillespie will be in Guthrie Center for this Class 1A District 8 matchup between Clarinda and ACGC on Friday evening. Listen for his reports during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show.
To hear the complete interview with Coach Bevins click below.