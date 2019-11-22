(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Mount Ayr both placed four on the first team of the Class 1A District 8 teams, announced on Friday.
The Cardinals had three on the offensive end with senior running back Connor Brown, junior offensive lineman Crew Howard and junior kicker Nathan Barnes earning nods. Sophomore defensive lineman Logan Green is on the first team defense.
Mount Ayr senior wide receiver/tight end Dawson Frost is joined by senior defensive lineman Isaac Grose, senior linebacker Reas Knapp and junior defensive back Trae Ehlen on the first team.
Clarinda second team choices are junior running back Cole Ridnour, senior offensive lineman Dalton Brown, senior linebacker Nathan Lindsay, junior defensive back Michael Shull and junior punter Nathan Barnes.
Mount Ayr second team picks are senior offensive lineman Jordan McAlexander, senior defensive lineman Cole Clymer and senior linebacker Keelan Klommhaus.
Clarinda’s Dagen Price, Parker Rock and Jakob Childs and Mount Ay’rs Cayden Lambert, Rhett Larson and Dawson Swank are all honorable mention choices.
