(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda softball team begins postseason play later this evening on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Cardinals (9-20) travel to Logan-Magnolia for a first round game in Class 2A Region 3. The winner faces Mount Ayr in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday night. Clarinda softball coach Seth Allbaugh tells KMA Sports that his team hasn't faced Logan-Magnolia this season.
"Just checking some stats on Quikstats and what not, we do have two like opponents," Allbaugh said on KMA's Monday Sports Feature segment. "We have both played Audubon and Abraham Lincoln. They split with Audubon this year and then beat AL. We beat both of those teams when we played them. On paper anyway, it looks like it should be a pretty evenly matched game."
Allbaugh says the Cardinals are playing their best softball of the season heading into the regional tournament. Clarinda has won four of their last five games, and five of their last seven. They picked up wins over Red Oak, St. Albert (twice), Southwest Valley, and Bedford during that span.
"We need to play loose and keep doing what we've been doing," Allbaugh said. "We are playing really good ball right now. We can't make it bigger than it is, it's just one game. We need to just go out there and execute, and just continue to keep doing what we've been doing over the last few weeks."
The Cardinals were placed in a regional bracket that features many talented teams. Their region includes West Monona, Mount Ayr, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Sidney, and Underwood.
"I can't say I was thrilled when I saw it for the first time," Allbaugh said. "But, if you want to make it to the state tournament, you have to beat them all anyway. We are just focusing one game at a time. You have to take care of the business that's in front of you and worry about what's next after that."
Coach Allbaugh is confident his team can do the right things to come out with a road win over Lo-Ma.
"It really comes down to continuing to pitch the way we've been pitching and making plays on defense," Allbaugh said. "We need to have timely hits. Execution is big when you have two evenly matched teams. One big hit in the right spot can make the difference in the game. It will also be big for us to eliminate errors."
Tonight's Clarinda/Logan-Magnolia softball game can be heard live on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7 p.m. Ryan Matheny has the play-by-play. Coach Allbaugh's full interview can be found below.