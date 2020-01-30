(Clarinda) -- Clarinda will continue their up and down season when they face Hawkeye Ten rival Red Oak Friday night.
"Outside of our quick start of 3-0, we've kind of been up and down," Coach Rod Eberly tells KMA Sports. "We're looking for consistency here down the stretch."
The Cardinals currently sit at 8-8 on the season. They started the season 3-0 with victories over Nodaway Valley, St. Albert and Red Oak. They've also tallied victories over Shenandoah (twice), Bedford, Southwest Valley and Sidney.
The Cardinals' eight losses have come to Atlantic (twice), Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Creston, Kuemper Catholic, Harlan and Savannah (MO). Four of their losses came in games where they took a lead into the fourth quarter. Coach Eberly says they're looking emphasize finishing in close games.
"The Hawkeye Ten battle tests you," Eberly said. "We just weren't able to finish them out. Our message is to stay the course and find a way to win these games."
Senior Nathan Lindsay has led the Cardinals this season. The Nebraska Wesleyan football commit is currently averaging 13.6 points per game and has hauled in a team-high 140 rebounds.
"He just plays with a ton of energy," Eberly said. "He's pretty hard to guard because he's very active and he's pretty relentless on the boards. He's been very good for us this year."
Four other Cardinals average between 9 and 12 points per contest: Connor Brown (12.0 PPG), Kory Rogers (10.8 PPG), Drew Brown (9.1 PPG) and Michael Shull (8.6 PPG).
"They're pretty consistent about knowing what we're going to get out of those guys." Eberly said. "They've all been able to step up at different times to help us."
The Cardinals will look to get above .500 tomorrow night when they host Red Oak, a team they beat 67-41 on December 3rd.
"We got to play better and play four quarters," Eberly said. "Our goal Friday is to come in and play really hard. Red Oak's been playing some teams pretty strong early, so if we let them hang around, it's going to be a battle for us. We've got to come out, be aggressive and get after them early in the game."
The Cardinals schedule won't get any easier from there. They will conclude the regular season with games against state-ranked Mount Ayr, rematches with Creston and Glenwood, as well as a battle with Class 4A Lewis Central before beginning district play.
"I'd just like to see us compete for four quarters and continue to get better," Eberly said. "We've got to put four quarters together if we're going to do anything in districts."
Jesse Schraft will be in Clarinda Friday night to cover the Red Oak/Clarinda doubleheader. Jesse's recap from Friday's action can be heard on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11 Friday night.
The complete interview with Coach Eberly can be heard below.