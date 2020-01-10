(Clarinda) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week had to wait to make his first impact on the wrestling season.
Due to an injury sustained during football, Clarinda junior Crew Howard didn’t make his debut until last weekend’s WDM Valley duals.
“It sucked for a bit,” Howard told KMA Sports. “Sitting and watching my teammates wrestle, but I got back in the swing of things. Now, I’m ready to go.”
Howard picked up a pair of victories over state-ranked foes on Saturday to open the season.
“Coach just told me to stay in my position and don’t be afraid to let it loose against (the ranked wrestlers),” Howard said. “That’s kind of what I did in those big matches.”
Howard followed it up by going 6-0 over a pair of double dual events throughout this week.
“It just felt really nice to be able to compete against some new people,” he said. “You get tired of wrestling the same people in the room everyday, and it felt good to be out there.”
Listen to the complete interview with Howard below.