(Clarinda) -- Clarinda senior Nathan Lindsay made his college decision official Wednesday afternoon by inking with Nebraska Wesleyan to play football.
"It feels pretty good to finally be able to pick a school to do not just academics but also football," Lindsay told KMA Sports.
Lindsay, who is a multi-sport standout for the Cardinals, said there really wasn't any doubt that he would choose football.
"It was always football," Lindsay said, "Just looking at rosters on colleges, it just seemed like football was probably going to be the best spot at the next level."
Lindsay says the opportunity at Nebraska Wesleyan came about over the past season and once he visited, he knew it was where we wanted to be for the next four years.
"It just feels like home over there," Lindsay said, "I've been talking to them since last year and ever since I got on campus I knew this place would be good to me."
During his senior season, Lindsay primarily played wide receiver for the Cardinals under Coach Collin Bevins. Lindsay finished the season with 11 receptions for 148 yards. According to Lindsay, he believes his future at Nebraska Wesleyan will come there, too. Whatever Lindsay's collegiate career holds, he feels he'll be ready for it.
"I haven't really thought that far," Lindsay said, "Just go with the flow and see what happens."
Nebraska Wesleyan is an NAIA member school in Lincoln. The Prairie Wolves play in the American Rivers Conference and were 3-7 last season under Coach Brian Keller. Lindsay will be joined at Midland by Lourdes Central Catholic alum Colton Davis, who will be a senior offensive lineman next season.
The complete interview with Lindsay can be viewed below.