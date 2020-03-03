(Clarinda) -- Clarinda eighth grader Jase Wilmes captured a state championship this past weekend at the AAU Kids State Championships.
“It’s such an honor,” Wilmes told KMA Sports. “All my hard work and dedication paid off in the end. Everyone is looking up to me and expecting more for the future.”
Wilmes, who went 0-2 at last year’s AAU tournament, says he’s been working hard with head football coach and wrestling partner Collin Bevins on a day-to-day basis in the wrestling room.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was probably four or five,” Wilmes said. “Coach Bevins and Coach (Paul) Honnold have been there with me all along this year.”
Wilmes won his first two matches in quick fashion, claiming falls in 57 and 55 seconds before a 6-3 decision in the quarterfinal round. On Sunday, he followed with a fall in 4:05 before another fall in 4:22 clinched the state championship.
“That was a long match,” Wilmes said. “I just caught him in a headlock and got the pin.”
Wilmes, who also plays defensive end in football, will enter high school next year with big hopes ahead of him.
“Hopefully, I can make state in my later high school years,” he said.
Listen to the complete interview with Wilmes linked below.