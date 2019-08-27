(Clarinda) -- It's Page County Super Bowl week, and the Clarinda Cardinals are on a mission to keep the traveling trophy for another year.
Clarinda defeated Shenandoah 37-19 in last year's annual rivalry. This year, the Cardinals host the series Friday night under the direction of first year head coach Collin Bevins.
"Everybody around town is talking about how the Page County Super Bowl is the first game of the year and it's pretty early for it," Bevins told KMA Sports Tuesday morning. "You know for me and it being my first year, it's not anything new to me, but it's very exciting the start off with a big rivalry game and get the season kicked off right."
The Cardinals currently lead the Page County Super Bowl series with a 26-17 record, according to BCMooreRankings.com. Coach Bevins, who is a former standout at Creston and Northwest Missouri State, says rivalry games always mean more to programs.
"There is always a little extra motivation going into practice during rivalry week," Bevins said. "It really gives you something to look forward to at practice, a little more than just a regular game. The kids have their first practice of the week tonight. They brought the fire yesterday, so hopefully they bring it again today."
Clarinda returns several key pieces from last year's team including junior quarterback Michael Shull. He threw for over 400 yards last year with eight touchdowns and only five interceptions, while carrying the ball 81 times for 396 yards and five scores on the ground. Starting tailback Conner Brown had his season cut short due to injuries, but Coach Bevins says he is back in top shape and will be the feature back. Also returning is wide receiver Nathan Lindsay who is talented at catching the football and returning kickoffs.
Coach Bevins is confident his team can come away with a win Friday night with a properly executed game plan.
"We obviously have to play very tough," Bevins said. "We will have to play a lot of hard nose football. Shenandoah's coaches will have those guys fired up and ready to go to make up for last year. I expect nothing less from us. I'm excited for the game."
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play of the Page County Super Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday night on the KMA XStream and kmaland.com. Brent Barnett and Derek Howard have the call. Coach Bevins' full interview with KMA Sports can be found below.