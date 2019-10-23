(Clarinda) -- After a 4-0 start to the season, Clarinda fell victim to one of the state's toughest district and dropped their first three district contests. The Cardinals snapped the skid last week with a 47-6 victory over West Central Valley.
"We set goals at the beginning of the week and one of our goals was to score in all three phases," Bevins said.
The Cardinals did just that last Friday with four offensive touchdowns, two fumble recoveries for scores and a punt return score from freshman Tadyn Brown.
Brown was one of many underclassmen who stepped of Clarinda last week, which has been a common theme for the Cardinals due to some untimely injuries throughout the season.
"Our first four weeks we didn't see much adversity, but after these last three weeks and the injuries that came upon us I thought we did a good job responding," Bevins said.
Quarterback Michael Shull came back from an injury Friday night and threw for 66 yards and a score in his return.
"It was big, It was good to see us complete some balls, both deep and intermediate routes. Hopefully we can build on that this week," Bevins.
This week will be no easy task for the Cardinals as they take on undefeated Van Meter. The Bulldogs have shutout four opponents this season and won their eight games by an average of 28.5 points-per-game. Offensively, the Bulldogs rely on the two-headed rushing attack of Ian Abrahamson and Anthony Potthoff.
"They're very big, they have the numbers to rotate guys. They're very two dimensional, they don't try to just run the ball. It's going to be a challenge for us, but I'm excited to see how our kids answer the bell," Bevins said.
Defensively, Bevins' believes the Cardinals' path to victory relies on stopping what Van Meter does best: the run game.
"That's one thing that we go into every week with the goal of. I feel that if we can do that and make them one dimensional in the passing game. It will make our game plan easier on defense."
Adam Kiesel will be in Van Meter Friday night providing updates. Clarinda vs. Van Meter is one of 30 games you hear coverage from as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. The complete interview with Coach Bevins can be found below.