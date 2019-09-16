(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Shenandoah will battle throughout the 2019-20 year for the Pride of Page County Trophy.
According to Shenandoah Activities Director Aaron Burdorf, each regular season matchup between the two Page County schools will count toward the championship trophy. The winning team in each head-to-head meeting will be worth three points.
Points in cross country and track will be awarded based on the higher placing at the home meets only, excluding the Shenandoah Early Bird XC Meet. No tournament play will be used in the process.
Schools will also receive points for academics. Each Distinguished Academic Achievement will garner one point while Excellence in Academic Achievement will produce two points.
The school with the most points at the end of the season will be awarded The Pride of Page County Trophy.