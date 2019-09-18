(Clarinda) -- Collin Bevins' first three weeks as a head football coach could not have started any better.
His Clarinda team is 3-0 with wins over Shenandoah, Red Oak and Atlantic by an average 27 point margin. Bevins says it's the resiliency of his squad that's impressed early on.
"Everybody has been playing really tough," said Bevins. "We're very physical on both sides of the ball. The grit that this team has has been impressive. We have bad weeks of practice and we come out on Friday night and look like a totally different team. It's just good to see us bounce back from adversity."
Up next for the Cardinals is a road trip to Southwest Valley (2-1). The Timberwolves responded well from a week two loss with a 48-6 win over West Central Valley last week. Quarterback Brendan Knapp has accounted for eight touchdowns and averages over nine yards per play so far this season.
"Coach (Anthony) Donahoo has them coached up well," said Bevins. "They play hard and their offensive and defensive line fire off the ball. They have a very dynamic rushing attack. They like to run the option and some iso with the quarterback, and he (Brendan Knapp) is a very explosive and athletic player. It will be similar to last week; we need to keep number six in check and see what we can do from there."
While Clarinda's offense has been scoring plenty this season (36 points per game), the defense has been stout, allowing just 167 yards per contest. Bevins says they will rely on their defense against Southwest Valley.
"We just need to go back to playing disciplined football like we've preached since day one," said Bevins. "If everybody does their job and their 1/11th, then we're going to be pretty successful."
One area Bevins is hoping for some improvment is the balance of his offense. The Cardinals have rushed for 567 yards in three games, but have only completed 13 passes for 216 yards.
"We want to try to be more dynamic this week," said Bevins. "We only passed the ball nine times and completed it twice last Friday. I challenged the kids this week. If we want to be at the top of 1A football right now, then we have to do both. I don't think we did a very good job of that Friday and that's one thing we will work on this week."
Kent Poncelow will be in Corning Friday night providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.