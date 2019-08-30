(Clarinda) — The Clarinda football team gets to keep the Page County Super Bowl traveling trophy for another year.
The Cardinals (1-0) defeated Shenandoah 34-6 at home Friday night to open the 2019 season, a game that was heard live on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. While it was Clarinda’s second straight win over the Mustangs, it was the program’s first victory under new head coach Collin Bevins.
“It’s very exciting,” Coach Bevins told KMA Sports after his first career win at Clarinda. “The kids came out and played pretty slow during the first half. Shenandoah threw a new defense at us and that put a couple wrinkles in things. We figured it out and made adjustments at halftime and we played well on defense all night long, so that was great.”
Both teams traded punts throughout the majority of the first quarter. The first score came with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter when junior quarterback Michael Shull rushed into the end zone from four yards out. Shenandoah would turn the ball over two times in the final minute of the first half, two interceptions thrown by quarterback Kyle Cerven, which resulted in two Clarinda touchdowns on the following plays. Shull scored both touchdowns on the ground and the interceptions came from seniors Nathan Lindsay and Kory Rogers.
At halftime, Clarinda led Shenandoah 21-0.
“That was all a big swing point for us,” Bevins said on the late scores in the first half. “We went from up 7-0 to 21-0 right before the break. Whenever you can do that to a team, it takes the air out of them.”
Clarinda’s offense scored again with 4:23 left in the third as Shull threw a seven yard touchdown pass to Rogers, making the score 27-0. Shenandoah finally got on the scoreboard with under a second remaining in the third. Cerven threw an 11 yard touchdown pass to freshman Blake Herold pulling the Mustangs within 27-6. That would be it, though, for Shenandoah as the Mustangs wouldn’t score again the rest of the night. The Cardinals were able to get one more touchdown from Shull, an eight yard pass to Rogers with 39 seconds left in the game.
Shull was named the KMA Player of the Game as he completed seven of his 11 pass attempts for 111 yards and two passing touchdowns, carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards and three scores on the ground, and he picked off a pass on defense.
“Michael has been making plays all fall and during practice,” Coach Bevins said on Shull’s night. “It’s nice to see him come out here and do it in a game.”
“It’s always good to beat Shen here at home and bring home this trophy,” Shull told KMA Sports. “This trophy stays here and always will. I love the team and we have a great coach. He’s new, exciting, and fun. This is just a great team and I love it.”
Also leading the way for Clarinda was senior running back Conner Brown, who carried the ball 24 times for 84 yards. Meanwhile, junior Cole Ridnour caught three passes for 61 yards, senior Nathan Lindsay had two receptions for 34 yards, and Rogers ended the night with two receiving touchdowns.
Up next for the Cardinals is a road game against Red Oak next Friday night. The Tigers are coming off an 18-6 loss to Southwest Valley in week one.
“I’m not real sure what Red Oak has. I only take it one week at a time,” Coach Bevins said. “Tomorrow, we’ll watch the film and get it cleaned up. Then we’ll move right on. We celebrate this one for 24 hours and move on after that.”
With Friday night’s loss, Shenandoah has now lost 10 straight games dating back to last season. Quarterback Kyle Cerven went 6-16 passing for 38 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards. Running back Morgan Cotten rushed for 40 yards on nine carries, and tailback Conner Birt had 22 yards on nine carries.
The Mustangs will play their home opener next Friday night against AHSTW. The Vikings were blown out 55-6 by Underwood in week one.
Full video interviews with Coach Bevins and Michael Shull can be found below.