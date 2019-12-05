(Clarinda) -- The long, but productive offseason for Clarinda wrestling will conclude Thursday when they take to the mat in Atlantic.
"We did some summer work with some of the Council Bluffs schools and Red Oak and over at Riverside," Clarinda Coach Sam Carr tells KMA Sports, "We did some open mat work in November prior to this season. We're ready to go I think."
Last season, Clarinda improved as the season went on and finished in the middle of the Hawkeye Ten dual standings.
"We had a lot of open weights and some injuries," Carr said.
Individually, the Cardinals qualified three wrestlers for state. Two of them have graduated but they do return Jakob Childs, who won the district title at 182 pounds last season and begins the season ranked 7th by The Predicament.
"He's been working hard in the weight room," Carr said about Childs, "I've got him in all my weight classes and when he shows up, he does the work. He's been all in so far with wrestling. I'm sure he's setting pretty high goals."
Childs is not the only Cardinal grappler who received some preseason love from The Predicament. Junior Crew Howard is coming off a season where he won the John J. Harris Tournament and qualified for districts. Howard begins this season ranked ninth at 195 pounds, but is coming off an injury sustained during football season. However, the expectations seem to be high for Howard once he returns to the mat.
"He studies wrestling, he'll message me all the time about wrestling. He asks me questions about certain events. He studies the sport inside and out," Carr said.
Coach Carr also anticipates productive seasons from Kale Downey (132), Cole Ridnour (170) and Jared McGregor (220/285).
"We've got some decent kids out. We've got a lot of new kids. We've got some young kids that are pretty strong, so that's where we are at now," Carr said.
When it comes to goals, Coach Carr is realistic about his team.
"Realistically, I think we can at least half of our Hawkeye Ten duals and in the conference tournament we want to finish in the top half," Carr said.
The Cardinals will officially begin their season Thursday when they tangle with Audubon, Atlantic, and Griswold in Atlantic. The complete interview with Coach Carr can be heard below.