(Clarinda) -- Dave Carper has given 42 years to education and coaching. Between stops in Bancroft, Nebraska and with KMAland schools Nishna Valley and Clarinda, Carper has seen plenty of victories.
With the cancellation of the spring sports season, Carper’s final season as a coach only lasted three weeks. The Cardinals boys track coach and former head football coach is retiring, although he admits there is a chance he could coach again.
“Like James Bond says, you never say never,” Carper said. “When one door closes, another comes open. We’ll see what happens.”
Carper’s career began in Bancroft in 1978 before moving on to Nishna Valley in 1981. Ten years later, he accepted a job in Clarinda, where he spent the next 29 years. Along the way, he saw plenty of success, especially in football.
Carper led Nishna Valley to four state playoff appearances from 1985 through 1989 and then another five at Clarinda in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005.
“I worked with a lot of great assistant coaches,” Carper said. “The playoff situation in Iowa is kind of a neat situation. We had a chance to go to nine playoffs, and that’s always a fun, exciting time in any community.”
Carper spent over four decades educating and coaching up high school students and athletes. Over the course of 32 football seasons, he had a 163-127-2 record.
“I don’t know if you can ever look ahead and see that’s what you’re going to do for the rest of your life,” Carper said. “Once you get into coaching and teaching, it’s such a joy working with kids. That’s probably what I’ll miss more than anything, being around the young kids.
“Sometimes kids get a bum rep now, but I’ve worked with some excellent kids.”
Listen to much more with Coach Carper from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.