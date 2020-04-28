(Clarinda) -- Mayson Hartley isn’t the first to do it, but she is the latest. The Clarinda freshman is running 26 miles in 26 hours, all in the name of continuing to scratch her itch to run – and, of course, for a cool TikTok.
“My sister (Maddie) showed me a lot of videos,” Mayson said. “Some of her college friends have done it, and they made TikToks out of it. I thought it would be cool and challenging, so I wanted to try it.”
Hartley started her challenge at 3:00 on Monday afternoon and talked with KMA Sports prior to her 20th mile at 10:00 on Tuesday morning.
“I’m pretty tired,” Hartley admitted. “My legs are definitely feeling it. I’m going to push through and make it all the way.”
Hartley, who ran her mile from 12 AM to 5 AM at the Clarinda track, is used to that feeling, though, as she usually runs six miles per day. It’s paid off to this point with a trip to the state cross country meet, where she finished 24th in the Class 2A field.
While Hartley is upset she won’t get to show off her skills on the track or on the tennis court this spring, she is still trying to make the most of it.
“I was really upset when track and tennis got canceled,” she said. “I wanted to leave my mark this year. I’m still pretty sad about that.”
The run will continue through 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. When it’s all said and done, Hartley knows she will feel a great sense of accomplishment and have footage for her own TikTok.
“It’s really crazy,” Hartley said. “Not many can do this. There are some hard workers that can do this, and if you can accomplish this then it’s a really big accomplishment. I want to be one of those people who can.”
Listen to the complete interview with Hartley below.