(KMAland) -- Atlantic’s Tyler Moen ran for over 500 yards, Clarinda rolled, AHSTW knocked off SW Valley, Lo-Ma nabbed their first district win, Bryson Freeberg broke a school-record, IKM-Manning made it five in a row & Treynor and Underwood posted shutouts.
2A-9: Atlantic 55 Shenandoah 25
Tyler Moen rushed for 523 yards on 31 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead Atlantic in the victory. Moen, who was named the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night, also had two interception returns for scores.
Zayne Zwickel, in his first career varsity start, threw for 243 yards and a touchdown, and Anthony Stogdill returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Wyatt Aufdenberg had a 54-yard reception for a touchdown.
2A-9: Greene County 60 Red Oak 8
Brent Riley three for 220 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, and Greene County maintained their undefeated record. Riley also had a one-yard touchdown run.
Dominick Brittain had 49 yards rushing for Red Oak in the loss.
1A-8: Clarinda 47 West Central Valley 6
Cole Ridnour and Wyatt Schmitt had fumble returns for touchdowns, and Tadyn Brown added a 76-yard punt return for a score to lead Clarinda.
1A-8: Van Meter 28 Mount Ayr 0
Van Meter pulled away from a 7-0 halftime lead with a series of time-killing drives.
A-9: Earlham 47 Riverside, Oakland 21
Alex Caskey helped Earlham score the final 26 points of the game, throwing for 80 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another 100 yards and another score.
Austin Kremkoski threw two touchdowns and rushed for another for the Bulldogs.
A-9: AHSTW 25 Southwest Valley 12
Jackson Woltmann had 107 yards rushing, including a 45-yard touchdown run, and Denver Pauley added 88 yards on the ground.
Raydden Grobe added a nine-yard touchdown reception and a 23-yard field goal for teh Vikings. Joel Sampson and Ethan Hoepner added an interception each on defense.
Brendan Knapp threw for 107 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Southwest Valley.
A-9: St. Albert 52 Nodaway Valley 0
Sam Rallis had a punt return and an interception return for a touchdown for St. Albert. Connor Cerny added two touchdown runs, and Cy Patterson had a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Lance Wright.
A-10: Logan-Magnolia 28 West Monona 20
Logan-Magnolia’s Bryce Hudnut had 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Barret Pitt led the defense with 10 tackles, including two for loss.
A-10: Tri-Center 28 Westwood, Sloan 8
Bryson Freeberg threw for 195 yards to become the school’s all-time leading passer. He also had a passing touchdowns, 60 yards rushing and two scores on the ground for teh Trojans in their third straight win.
A-2: IKM-Manning 35 Sioux Central 12
Kyler Rasmussen (140 yards, 4 TD) and Amos Rasmussen (109 yards, TD) combined for 249 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Wolves in their fifth straight win. The Wolves clinched at least a share of the district title with the win.
1A-9: Underwood 60 Cherokee 0
Nick Ravlin threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns, including 179 yards and three scores to Brayden Wollan. Blake Hall and Colten Brandt also had receiving touchdowns.
On the ground, Joey Anderson had 42 yards and two scores, and Hunter Goehring pitched in 70 yards. Nick Ravlin and Scott Pearson also had rushing touchdowns.
1A-9: Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0
Kristian Martens had six solo tackles and two tackles for loss, and Evan Smith added 1.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt for a touchdown to lead the Treynor shutout.
Jake Fisher rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Tiarks in the win.
