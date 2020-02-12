(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union revealed the brackets for the upcoming Class 4A and 5A regional tournaments on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the full rundown for KMAland conference schools.
CLASS 4A REGIONS (Click here for complete brackets)
First Round — February 19th
Semifinals — February 22nd
Regional Finals — February 25th
Region 1
First Round: Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
First Round: Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinal: D-S/Harlan at Glenwood, 5:00 PM
Semifinal: Le Mars/SBL at Carroll, 5:00 PM
Final at Highest remaining ranked team
Region 8
First Round: Norwalk at Carlisle
First Round: Winterset at Dallas Center-Grimes
Semifinal: Carlisle/Norwalk at Lewis Central, 5:00 PM
Semifinal: DCG/Winterset at ADM, 5:00 PM
Final at Highest remaining ranked team
CLASS 5A REGIONS (Click here for complete brackets)
First Round — February 19th
Semifinals — February 22nd
Regional Finals — February 25th
Region 2
First Round: Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt
Semifinal: TJ/Roosevelt at Sioux City East, 5:00 PM
Semifinal: Des Moines Lincoln at Dowling Catholic
Final at Highest remaining ranked team
Region 3
First Round: Des Moines North at Ankeny
Semifinal: Ankeny/DSM North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:00 PM
Semifinal: Marshalltown at Johnston, 5:00 PM
Final at Highest remaining ranked team
Region 4
First Round: Sioux City North at Sioux City West
Semifinal: SCN/SCW at Ames, 5:00 PM
Semifinal: Fort Dodge at Waukee, 6:00 PM
Final at Highest remaining ranked team