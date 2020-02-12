IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union revealed the brackets for the upcoming Class 4A and 5A regional tournaments on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the full rundown for KMAland conference schools.

CLASS 4A REGIONS (Click here for complete brackets)

First Round — February 19th

Semifinals — February 22nd

Regional Finals — February 25th

Region 1 

First Round: Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

First Round: Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Semifinal: D-S/Harlan at Glenwood, 5:00 PM

Semifinal: Le Mars/SBL at Carroll, 5:00 PM

Final at Highest remaining ranked team

Region 8 

First Round: Norwalk at Carlisle

First Round: Winterset at Dallas Center-Grimes

Semifinal: Carlisle/Norwalk at Lewis Central, 5:00 PM

Semifinal: DCG/Winterset at ADM, 5:00 PM

Final at Highest remaining ranked team

CLASS 5A REGIONS (Click here for complete brackets)

First Round — February 19th

Semifinals — February 22nd

Regional Finals — February 25th

Region 2 

First Round: Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt

Semifinal: TJ/Roosevelt at Sioux City East, 5:00 PM

Semifinal: Des Moines Lincoln at Dowling Catholic

Final at Highest remaining ranked team

Region 3 

First Round: Des Moines North at Ankeny

Semifinal: Ankeny/DSM North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:00 PM

Semifinal: Marshalltown at Johnston, 5:00 PM

Final at Highest remaining ranked team

Region 4 

First Round: Sioux City North at Sioux City West

Semifinal: SCN/SCW at Ames, 5:00 PM

Semifinal: Fort Dodge at Waukee, 6:00 PM

Final at Highest remaining ranked team