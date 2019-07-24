(KMAland) -- The Class 1A and 2A state baseball tournament brackets have been set.
Coon Rapids-Bayard will be the first KMAland conference baseball team to play at the state tournament. The Rolling Valley Conference champion Crusaders nabbed the No. 5 seed and will meet Don Bosco at 11:00 AM on Friday morning.
Pride of Iowa Conference champion Martensdale-St. Marys will play at 1:30 on Saturday as the No. 3 seed against St. Mary’s, Remsen.
In Class 2A, Underwood - from the Western Iowa Conference - is the No. 7 seed and will play Van Meter on Monday evening at 7:00. Hear the play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1.