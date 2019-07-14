(Underwood) — The Red Oak and Underwood baseball teams both picked up district wins Saturday night, two games heard live on KMA 960.
Red Oak 11 Tri-Center 9
The Red Oak Tigers used two big innings to get past Tri-Center 11-9 Saturday evening.
Red Oak scored six runs in the second inning and five in the fourth, which proved to be enough to take down the Trojans, who entered the night with a record of 18-9. The Tigers were 9-17 overall, now at 10-17.
In those two big innings, sophomore Garrett Couse blasted a three-run home run to left field — his first home run of his career. Senior Cole Carlson drove in a run on a double off the wall, senior Carter Bruce hit a two-run double, and Mitch Johnson, Wyatt Sederburg, and Cam Vanderhoof all drove in runs.
Bruce was the team’s starting pitcher going 2 1/3 innings allowing four runs, struck out two and walked five. Relievers Dillon Burns and Dawson Bond both had time on the mound and helped shut the door down the stretch.
With the victory, Red Oak moves into a district semifinal against Treynor Tuesday night in Treynor at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on KMA Radio.
Tri-Center’s quest to make it back to Des Moines fell short in the opening round of district play. The Trojans end the year 18-10 overall under head coach Max Kozeal. They lose five seniors from the team: Trevor Nelson, Kyle Siebels, Sid Stowe, Jackson Roane, and Jacob Manhart.
The Trojans were led in the game by Siebels who went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and an RBI, and Kaleb Smith drove in three runs on two singles and walked once.
Full video interviews with Red Oak Head Coach Mark Erickson, senior Cole Carlson, and sophomore Garrett Couse can be found below.
Underwood 10 Shenandoah 0 — 5 innings
The Underwood Eagles made quick work of Shenandoah to open district play, securing a 10-0 win in five innings.
Underwood scored one run in the first, one in the second, four in the third, and two each in the fourth and fifth innings to nab the victory. They are now 23-4 overall on the season and will face Clarinda in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Treynor. That game will be heard live on KMA Radio.
In the win over the Mustangs, sophomore Blake Hall smashed a two-run home run to straightaway centerfield, finished the night with two hits and drove in four runs to lead the way. His teammate, junior Zach Teten, also had a big night as he went a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple, two singles and two runs batted in.
On the mound, starter Landon Nelson went four innings, allowed zero runs, gave up zero hits, struck out four and walked two. In relief, junior Nick Ravlin pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout and no walks.
Shenandoah’s baseball season ended at 7-23 overall under head coach Brett Roberts. The Mustangs had just one hit in the game, a single from Cain Lorimor. Starting pitcher Nick Mather went three innings, gave up six runs, struck out two and walked two. Reliever Blake Doyle gave up four runs the rest of the way with two strikeouts and a walk. The Mustangs have no seniors on the roster and are set to return all starters next season.
Video interviews with Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan and sophomore Blake Hall can be viewed below.