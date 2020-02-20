(Des Moines) -- Lewis Central brought two wrestlers to Des Moines and they now have two wrestlers in the quarterfinals.
Senior Tanner Higgins and junior Tanner Wink both punched their tickets to the quarterfinals with impressive victories in the opening round.
"A win in the first round is especially important," Higgins said. "Just to get off to a good start. It really just helps boost your confidence, knowing you're ready for the road ahead."
Higgins punched his ticket at 145 pounds with a first-round victory over Abraham Dirkx (Carroll). Dirks had an early lead over Higgins, but Higgins eventually found a rhythm and pinned Dirkx in the third period.
"We just in there with a game plan that we already had," Higgins said. "I could really shoot from open because he didn't very good leg defense."
Higgins will now turn his attention to a quarterfinal bout with top-ranked Deven Strief (North Scott).
"We're going to go over film and go over another game plan so I know what to hit tomorrow and just go in there hoping for a win," Higgins said.
Wink's victory came by a 9-2 decision over Jackson Bresson (Ankeny) at 120 pounds.
"I just got to my offense early and just kept going," Wink said. "I got to be confident in myself. It feels pretty good, just getting them butterflies out of the way and moving on."
Wink will face second-ranked Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) in a quarterfinal tomorrow. The complete interviews with Wink and Higgins can be viewed below.
LeMar's Jake Francksen-Small and Colton Hoag also advanced to the quarterfinals at 160 and 182 respectively while teammates Brennick Hoppe (220) and Justin Otto (285) were eliminated.
Sioux City North's Nick Walters advanced in consolations. Sioux City East's Cole Wilcox (138) and Steven Huscher (285) were eliminated.
Class 3A First Round Consolations
132: Aiden Keller (AL) is eliminated; Nick Walters (Sioux City North) advances
138: Cole Wilcox (Sioux City East) is eliminated
152: Dylan Carlson (LeMars) is eliminated
220: Brennick Hoppe (LeMars) is eliminated
285: Justin Otto (LeMars) is eliminated; Steven Huscher (Sioux City East) is eliminated
Class 3A First Round
120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) advances
132: Aiden Keller (AL) drops to consis; Nick Walters (Sioux City North) drops to consis
138: Cole Wilcox (Sioux City East) drops to consis
145: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) advances
152: Dylan Carlson (LeMars) drops to consis
160: Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) advances
182: Colton Hoag (LeMars) advances
220: Brennick Hoppe (LeMars) drops to consis
285: Justin Otto (LeMars) drops to consis; Steven Huscher (Sioux City East) drops to consis