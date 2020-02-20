(Des Moines) -- Red Oak pushed three into quarterfinals, Atlantic advanced two and Clarinda's Crew Howard did not miss a beat to highlight Thursday's Class 2A first round at the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Red Oak's trio of Johnathon Erp (120), Justin McCunn (160) and Carter Maynes (195) all punched their tickets to the quarterfinal for the Tigers while Bruce Lukehart (170) won his consolation match to keep his season alive. Red Oak is currently sixth in the team standings with 13 points.
Erp's victory came in thrilling fashion over Riley Harger (Van Meter-Earlham). Erp trailed early, but eventually pinned Harger for the victory. Maynes' first-round victory came in similar fashion. The senior found himself on his back and in an 11-4 deficit to Jack Sindlinger (Forest City) when he managed to turn Sindlinger and capture the pin.
"I went out a little nervous," Maynes said. "It's kind of nice to get that monkey off your back. Hopefully, the nerves will stay away and I can just wrestle my matches."
There didn't appear to be any nerves for McCunn, who pinned Bryce Murray (Carlisle) in his first match of the tournament.
Nerves also didn't appear to be a problem for Clarinda junior Crew Howard, who made a dominant state tournament debut, pinning Tino Tamayo (Charles City) to move to the quarterfinals.
"On top, I just had my bar and that seems to be working for me all season and it worked again," Howard said.
Howard's teammate Kale Downey was eliminated following a loss in consolations.
Atlantic brought four wrestlers to Des Moines and all four of them will wrestle tomorrow. Joe Weaver (126) and Cale Roller (285) won their opening matches while Easton O'Brien (106) and Aybren Moore overcame first round losses and nabbed wins in the consolation matches. Weaver's victory came in 9-2 fashion over T.J Fitzpatrick (Assumption).
"I had a good draw, I felt really good today.," Weaver said. "Last year, my nerves got the best of me. Today, I just went out and did my stuff."
Creston-OM's Jackson Kinsella (182) advanced to the quarterfinals while teammate Sam Chapman (195) lost his opening match to top-ranked Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware), but responded with a win in the consolations.
Harlan's Ethan Lemon edged Sergeant Bluff's Ty Koedam at 126 pounds to advance while teammate Carter Bendorf advanced in consolations at 170. Jesse Schwery (220) was eliminated.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Jack Gaukel (152) and Blake Liebe (170) advanced as did Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon.
Wrestlers from Class 2A will resume action tomorrow with the quarterfinals beginning at 9 a.m.
Complete interviews with Weaver, Howard, McCunn and Maynes can be viewed below.
Class 2A First Round Consolation
106: Jahluv Buckhnan (Bishop Heelan) is eliminated; Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) advances
113: Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM) advances
120: Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) advances
126: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
132: Kale Downey (Clarinda) is eliminated
138: Nick McGowan (Bishop Heelan) advances; Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) eliminated
145: Cory Bates (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
160: Matthew Headid (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
170: Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak) advances; Carter Bendorf (Harlan) advances
182: Colby Wilmesherr (Bishop Heelan) advances; Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood) is eliminated; 182: Bradyn Barclay (SBL) is eliminated
195: Sam Chapman (Creston-OM) advances; Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) is eliminated.
220: Jesse Schwery (Harlan) is eliminated
Class 2A First Round
106: Jahlu Buckhanan (Bishop Heelan) drops to consis; Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis
113: Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis
120: Johnathon Erp (Red Oak) advances; Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consis
126: Ethan Lemon (Harlan) advances; Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) advances; Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) advances
132: Kale Downey (Clarinda) drops to consis; Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
138: Jacob McGowan (Bishop Heelan) drops to consis; Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consis; Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
145: Cory Bates (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis
152: Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak) advances; Matthew Headid (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis
170: Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances; Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak) drops to consis
182: Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood) drops to consis; Bradyn Barclay (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis, drops to consis; Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM) advances
195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak) advances; Sam Chapman (Creston-OM) drops to consis; Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) drops to consis.
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) advances; Jesse Schwery (Harlan) drops to consis
285: Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM) advances